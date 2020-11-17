Will Donald Trump repeat what Andrew Jackson achieved centuries ago? Can he win the presidency in 2024 after this year's loss? No one knows, but Trump fans are rooting for that moment. A new opinion survey has shown that a vast majority of Trump voters want him to run for President in 2024.

Donald Trump may have lost the mother of all elections but Trumpism has not. Joe Biden may have snatched victory from the jaws of defeat in a clutch of swing states but he will not have left as much impact on American politics as his predecessor has. The Republicans have ended up with another one-term president but Trump's contributions to Republicanism will far outlive him.

A good number of the Trump voters now believe that the President can take another shot at the White House in 2024. Some 60 percent of them say they will vote for him in 2024, according to a new poll. Interestingly, 71 percent of Trump supporters believe that the 2020 election was rigged, a new Franklin Pierce University-Boston Herald poll has shown.

The realization that it's the end of the road for Trump is slowly dawning on his most ardent fans. On Monday, Trump's national security adviser Robert O'Brien hinted that the Trump team is veering around to the idea of giving up the legal fight.

"If the Biden-Harris ticket is determined to be the winner, and obviously things look like that now, we'll have a very professional transition from the National Security Council, there's no question about it", O'Brien said.

Interestingly, a large section of the Republicans believe that the US presidential election 2020 was rigged, a charge Trump has levelled consistently. The poll says that 56 percent of the Republicans said they believed that the election was rigged and biased.

Trump has not yet revealed his plans for the post-presidential life. One strong possibility is that he will not go into retirement as ex-presidents usually do but remain politically active and launch a presidential race in 2014. Others say the Trump clan will still be around if the president himself does not run, suggesting that he would groom one of his children for the highest office.

It is not surprising that the idea of Trump 2.0 is not seen as an aberration. Asked whether he should seek presidential office in 2024, only 19 percent of Trump voters said 'No.' Among the larger Republican pool, only 26 percent said so.

What did Andrew Jackson Do?

In the 1824 presidential election, Jackson believed he had actually won the polls, the first since the implosion of the Federalist Party. The four-way race left him in the lead but the Congress chose John Quincy Adams after Henry Clay struck a deal with Adams for the position of the Secretary of State.

Jackson called it a "corrupt bargain", and his campaign in the next four years redefined American politics. He defeated Adams in the 1828 election.

Technically, Trump can take Jackson's path. There's nothing in the American constitution that stops him from launching a fresh bid for the White House.