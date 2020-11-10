Trump's campaign team has done it again. This time it posted a fake image using in the master head the Washington Times. Intrigued, the Washington Post took to social media to slam the campaign team and declared that it never published any such headline.

Trump campaign spokesman Tim Murtaugh had posted a tweet on Sunday morning "Greeting staff @TeamTrumpHQ this morning, a reminder that the media doesn't select the President," with the image of a clipping from The Washington Post that had written PRESIDENT GORE in bold, capital letters along with then vice president Al-Gore's picture.

What is the Truth?

Reacting to it, the Washington Post replied: "Those photos have been doctored. The Washington Times never ran a 'President Gore' headline." In fact, the headline the newspaper ran on November 8, 2000 had the headline PRESIDENT BUSH with George Bush in the picture.

Murtaugh has currently deleted his tweet. But Arlington, Va., headquarters of Trump's campaign office had the refrigerator door and kitchen cabinets pasted with multiple copies of the doctored newspaper clipping. This is supposed to send out a message about voter fraud. Trump and his team have made unsubstantiated claims over voter fraud ever since Biden started leading while counting the votes.

The Washington Post also stated that Murtaugh was "officially notified via email about this error." However, reports claim that Murtaugh has not got back to the newspaper's notice. The internet is going crazy over the fake news and image. Netizens even pointed out that the page was horribly fabricated as the person who did it forgot to change the content of the article that clearly mentioned Bush as the winner.

The media including The Washington Post had declared a win for Biden in Pennsylvania, where he amassed 20 electoral votes and crossed the 270 mark and the majority to claim presidency. Trump is all set to fight the case in the court as he has refused to accept Biden has won the election.

Angered by this, Trump took to Twitter to slam media. "Since when does the Lamestream Media call who our next president will be? We have all learned a lot in the last two weeks," he wrote. Following which, Murtaugh tweeted the fake clipping.

Bush VS Al-Gore in 2000

Trump's campaign chose to mention Al-Gore- Bush election of Nov. 7, 2000. On the night of the election, the electoral votes of Florida were undecided. Though returns showed that Bush had won Florida by a close margin, according to the state law a recount was necessitated. After a legal battle of 37 days, the Supreme Court ended the recount and declared Bush as winner by 537 votes. Thus, Bush secured 271 electoral votes including Florida's 25 electoral votes against Al-Gore who had 266 votes.

This time counting was halted in Pennsylvania that has 20 electoral votes, and Biden was declared as the winner. Unlike in 2000, it cannot be called a close call as Trump has managed to win only 214 electoral votes. Even without Pennsylvania's electoral vote count, Biden still has won a clear majority of more than 270 votes.