Donald Trump is the only leader who's ratings among his supporters thrive and shoot up whenever he's embroiled in a controversy that would have sunk any other politician.

The Democrats, headed by House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, began impeachment inquiry against the President for urging the Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in a phone call to investigate Joe Biden and his son Hunter's role in a Ukrainian company.

Just when the impeachment proceedings began, Trump's reelection campaign received unprecedented support from all across the country as the Republican National Committee raised $15 million in just a span of 72 hours, about the same amount Joe Biden raised in his entire third quarter.

Previously, Trump's 2020 campaign received the biggest surge of support after Robert Mueller's report was released in March, 2019. The campaign received millions of dollars in funding in just a span of 24 hours as the Russian collusion report fell flat on its face.

Trump campaign communications director, Tim Murtaugh said, "This has the president's supporters and also independents engaged and in the campaign and supporting President Trump in ways that they were not doing before to this level of intensity, and we have Nancy Pelosi and the impeachment inquiry to thank for that."

"It's not just limited to Republicans, we don't think. This is the sort of thing that gets Americans really fired up," Murtaugh said, "attempts to undo a legitimate election because of strictly political motivation.''

Tim Murtaugh revealed that Democrats running for office are in serious trouble for supporting the impeachment inquiry against Donald Trump and they'll pay a heavy price at the polls. ''I don't know if they got what they wanted, but they certainly have their hands full now," he said.

Also, the point to be noted is that Trump's 2020 campaign received close to 50,000 first-time online donors after the impeachment inquiry was announced by Nancy Pelosi. None of the Democratic front-runners who are eyeing the presidency in 2020 could match up with the level of donations Trump's reelection machine gets every time he gets into a controversy.