A group of protesters lined outside Central Park hotel, New York on Saturday and stood up against lack of preparation by President Donald Trump as the number of patients dying due to coronavirus are increasing every day.

Protestors who call themselves "Refuse Fascism" stood outside the famous hotel wearing face-masks and holding placards that reads "Trump=Death". They kept several fake body bags outside the hotel made up of trash bags and tape.

As lots of immigrants are dying daily due to the COVID-19 disease, the poster stuck on one of the body bags read "THIS REPRESENTS IMMIGRANTS WHO DIED OF COVID-19 IN ICE CUSTODY". Protesters also raised their voice against the death of health workers as one of the body bags represented 1,000 plus health worker who died of coronavirus.

President calls Democrats 'Rude and Nasty'

Protests happened just after the president made a series of tweets against the Democratic Party. He mentioned that media who support Democrats produces fake news with anonymous officials quoting. "No matter what you do for the Do Nothing Democrats, no matter how GREAT a job you are doing, they will only respond to their Fake partners in the Lamestream Media in the negative, even in a time of crisis. I thought it would be different, but it's not. In fact, it's even worse..," he said.

Trump continued by calling them Rude and Nasty. He said that they are going to play like this till the elections on November 3 as they feel that this is the only way that they can win. "America will not be fooled!!!," he added.

The United States has recorded a total of 738,923 cases confirmed and more than 39,000 fatalities so far. Several demonstrations are also happening in places like Austin, Maryland, San Diego, and Columbus asking to lift the stay-home orders. Social distancing protocols that were issued to curb the spread of the virus is clearly not seen being followed in these protests.