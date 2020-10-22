As the United States will elect their next president on November 3, popular televangelist and former US presidential candidate Pat Robertson has predicted that reigning President Donald Trump will be elected again. The preacher also added that the victory of Trump will mark the beginning of the end of the world, as a rogue asteroid will hit the planet soon.

Robertson Predicts Donald Trump's Victory

Robertson made these remarks while talking at the Christian Broadcasting Network's 700 Club show. During the talk, Robertson claimed that God himself has told him about Trump's win, and made it clear that civil unrest will be triggered in the United States after the election.

"First of all, I want to say without question, Trump is going to win the election. That doesn't mean you sit home and don't vote. That means you get out and do everything you can to work, but he's going to win. That's, I think, a given," said Robertson.

Civil Unrest and Asteroid Hit

According to Robertson, Donald Trump will face two assassination attempts in the coming years, and it will be followed by a war in the middle east involving Israel. After the dreaded war, the world will see five years of peace, and by the end of this period, a doomsday asteroid will hit the blue planet.

"What I think very frankly is the only thing that will fulfill the word of Jesus, is some kind of asteroid strike on the globe. It's sudden destruction. It's not going to be some nuclear war. We're not going to be allowed to blow this earth up," added Robertson, Daily Star reports.

A few days back, Krzysztof Jackowski, a Polish psychic had also predicted the possibilities of Trump's victory in the upcoming elections.

The election outcome has often been tricky as the presidential ​voting system assigns each state a number of electoral college votes, which​ decide the final winner regardless of the​ margin of victory. It remains to be seen how the swing states will ​go finally.