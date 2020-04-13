Donald Trump has hit media on several occasions and also called them fake news organizations. Recently, he targeted Fox News on Twitter after the Fox News host Chris Wallace brought up the notion that more lives could have been saved if President had acted more decisively to the Coronavirus outbreak.

But later Jedediah Bila, the weekend co-host of "Fox & Friends" who was recently diagnosed with the Coronavirus, hits back at Trump criticizing him for the "3rd-grade name-calling," adding that Wallace "is doing his job."

Trump attacks Fox News

On Twitter, Trump wrote "Just watched Mike Wallace wannabe, Chris Wallace, on @FoxNews. I am now convinced that he is even worse than Sleepy Eyes Chuck Todd of Meet the Press(please!), or the people over at Deface the Nation. What the hell is happening to @FoxNews. It's a whole new ballgame over there!"

Trump also criticized Wallace while saying that he will never live up to his father's legacy as a CBS journalist and should instead go work for one of the "fake news" networks.

Wallace asked former White House press secretary Ari Fleischer about the Trump's briefings saying that while the president initially got "high marks," he is lately been "getting into fights with governors he did not think were sufficiently appreciative or reporters."

Fox News and Trump

Over the years of Trump's presidency, he is known to be a fan of "Fox & Friends" and frequently tweets about segments from the show's broadcasts. However, the Fox News host Chris Wallace has responded to past criticism from Trump that referred to his father, telling a panel discussion in February, "One of us has daddy issues, and it isn't me."

Wallace previously replied to such attacks by saying, "Generally speaking, I think it is an indication that you're doing your job," adding that "I mean I'm not in this to make friends. I am in this to do the best reporting that I can do."

After slamming the Fox News host on Sunday, the "Chris Wallace" hashtag started trending on Twitter.