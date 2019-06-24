US President Donald Trump will make a two-day trip to South Korea after attending the G20 Summit in Osaka, Japan, later this week, the Presidential Palace here announced on Monday.

Trump is scheduled to arrive in Seoul on Saturday and hold summit talks with his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in the following day, reports Yonhap News Agency.

"(They plan to) have in-depth discussions on methods for close coordination between the two nations for the establishment of permanent peace through the complete denuclearization of the Korean peninsula, while further solidifying the South Korea-US alliance," the Presidential Palace's spokesperson, Ko Min-jung told the media.

Trump's upcoming visit follows Moon's invitation to him during their April summit at the White House, Ko added.

The G20 Summit will be held in Osaka on Friday and Saturday.