Trump Urges for 'Peace on Earth' and Promises to Investigate Minnesota Fraud at Star-Studded Mar-a-Lago New Year's Eve Bash

As the new year approached, President Trump spent the evening at his Mar-a-Lago resort with first lady Melania Trump, calling for "peace on Earth" and vowing to "get to the bottom" of Minnesota's multibillion-dollar fraud controversy.

Dressed in a tuxedo, Trump paused outside the Mar-a-Lago ballroom to chat briefly with reporters, with Melania at his side in a striking silver gown at the opulent Palm Beach estate. When asked about his 2026 resolution, Trump simply said, "peace on Earth," before turning and heading inside to join the New Year's Eve celebration. Once inside the crowded ballroom, the president told the guests the country was "doing great" as the celebration continued.

Trump's New Year Resolution

"We're back. We're strong," he added. The president went on to vow that he would thoroughly investigate the allegations of widespread welfare fraud in Minnesota, assuring listeners that his administration would uncover the full truth behind the claims.

"Can you imagine they stole $18 billion. That's just what we're learning about. That's peanuts. And California is worse, Illinois is worse, and sadly, New York is worse.

"We're going to get to the bottom of all those. It was a giant scam," Trump charged.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, fresh off a recent meeting with Trump to talk about the Gaza cease-fire, was among the high-profile guests at the exclusive gathering.

Also in attendance were the president's eldest sons, Donald Trump Jr. and Eric Trump, along with his daughter-in-law, Lara Trump, adding to the star-studded feel of the evening.

Star-Studded Affair

The guest list also included a number of Trump administration officials and close allies, such as Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, Washington, DC, US Attorney Jeanine Pirro, Rep. Tom Emmer of Minnesota, former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani, White House Deputy Chief of Staff Dan Scavino, and Ambassador Sergio Gor.

Rounding out the high-profile crowd was Emirati billionaire Hussain Sajwani, who earlier this year committed $20 billion toward investing in US data centers and was spotted mingling at the elegant black-tie event.

"We have a lot of leaders," Trump said of the revelers in the room.

The New Year's Eve celebration also had a spiritual touch, with Christian worship artist Vanessa Horabuena captivating guests as she speed-painted a portrait of Jesus. Trump later said the artwork would be auctioned off, with the proceeds going to charity.