Trump Threatens to Cut Off All Future Funding to South Africa Over for 'Human Rights Violation'

Trump warned that he may halt all future funding to South Africa, aiming to penalize the government for what he described as "human rights violations." Just weeks into his second term, Trump has aggressively pursued tariffs on foreign nations, sparking retaliatory responses from both Mexico and Canada.

Unfazed by the backlash, Trump announced on Truth Social on Sunday that he is now turning his attention to South Africa—in response to a newly enacted law on land expropriation. "South Africa is confiscating land, and treating certain classes of people VERY BADLY. It is a bad situation that the Radical Left Media doesn't want to so much as mention," he wrote.

Drawing Trump's Ire

"A massive Human Rights VIOLATION, at a minimum, is happening for all to see. The United States won't stand for it, we will act. Also, I will be cutting off all future funding to South Africa until a full investigation of this situation has been completed!" Trump added.

The reason behind Trump's post remains unclear, but it comes amid his growing alliance with billionaire Elon Musk, who was born in South Africa and has recently become a close supporter of the President.

A statement from the South African government confirmed that President Cyril Ramaphosa officially signed an expropriation bill into law this month.

"Local, provincial and national authorities will use this legislation to expropriate land in the public interest for varied reasons that seek, among others, to promote inclusivity and access to natural resources," the government said.

In 2023, Musk responded on X to a video showing a far-left South African political party chanting the old anti-apartheid song Kill the Boer, claiming, "They are openly pushing for genocide of white people in South Africa."

The law has faced criticism, with opponents arguing it is unjust—particularly because it allows for land confiscation without compensation in certain cases.

The Debate Continues

According to the latest government data, the United States provided South Africa with nearly $440 million in aid in 2023. Last month, Ramaphosa said that he had no concerns about the country's relationship with Trump.

He said that he had spoken to Trump following his election win and expressed optimism about collaborating with his administration.

Recently, Ramaphosa approved a land reform law aimed at serving the public interest, intending to tackle racial disparities rooted in the apartheid era.

"This momentous achievement reinforces the ANC's dedication to addressing the persistent legacy of colonial dispossession and apartheid spatial planning, ensuring that the land and resources of South Africa are used to benefit the majority of its people," he said at the time.

The legislation allows for land confiscation without compensation under specific conditions.

During his first term, Trump said that the U.S. would investigate unverified claims of widespread killings of white farmers in South Africa and violent land takeovers.

South Africa currently holds the G20 presidency, with the U.S. set to assume the role next.

Since returning to the White House, Trump has ignited a global trade war, assuring Americans that any short-term economic hardship will be "worth the price" to usher in a "Golden Age of America."

On Saturday, Trump signed an executive order imposing steep 25 percent tariffs on imports from Mexico and Canada—despite their existing free trade agreement—while also slapping China with an additional 10% tariff on top of existing duties.