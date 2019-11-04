Wildfires that has engulfed California for more than 10 days has destroyed about 100,000 acres and has forced thousands to leave their homes. The state governor Gavin Newsom had declared state-wide Emergency on October 28. U.S. President Donald Trump in a Twitter spat with the Californian governor threatened to slash federal aid to the state to fight against recurring wildfires. The president had threatened the same last year as well, when the state was engulfed in the worst wildfires in its history that left more than 80 dead.

Continuing his diatribe against the state governor this year, the President remarked that "the Governor of California has done a terrible job of forest management" and said that from the first day, he had told the governor "that he must "clean" his forest floors regardless of what his bosses, the environmentalists, DEMAND of him". Continuing his tirade he said that every year California goes through the same thing, the governor "comes to the federal government for $$$ help. No more".

Responding to Trump, the Californian governor Gavin Newsom, who has been a long term Trump critic, responded smoothly. "You don't believe in climate change. You are excused from the conversation", he tweeted.

Democrat Congresswoman from California, Kamla Harris supported Newsom and said that he "is doing a great job"

Meanwhile, by Sunday, the authorities made tremendous progress by containing 50% of fire in Southern California. This was chiefly due to the a drop in temperature and easing down of wind. In a statement, the fire department informed, "Overnight firefighters continued to patrol the fire perimeter extinguishing any remaining hot spots. Fire behaviour was moderated due to cooler temperatures and lighter winds"

Also the Kinkade fire in Sonoma County was contained to 76% by Sunday. The cause of the fire is still under investigation. Though it is suspected that a fault in the electrical lines might have been the trigger. Also, the evacuation orders have been lifted in the state on Sunday. At its peak, the fire forced about 10,000 residents to leave their homes.