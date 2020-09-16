As the coronavirus or COVID-19 outbreak continues to spread worldwide, the number of cases is increasing daily as researchers around the world are finding new ways of tackling the deadly disease. Scientists around the world have been repeatedly stated that wearing masks is one of the easiest ways we can stop the spread of the virus.

During the earlier days of the pandemic, the US President Donald Trump did not support wearing masks but as days went by and the numbers started to go out of control, the president also asked the fellow countrymen that it is a great thing to wear a mask.

Anti-Maskers Wearing MAGA Caps Storm Inside Target

Now, a video has gone viral on social media that shows a group of anti-mask activists storming inside a Target in Florida and yelling at the customers to take off their face masks. The video shows a group of anti-maskers that included children asking the customers to take off the masks. Some of the anti-maskers were apparently wearing MAGA caps and other apparel, which shows their support for the US President.

They were continuously asking and encouraging shoppers to 'free themselves' from wearing the mask even when the country is registering many numbers of cases regularly. "Take off your masks!" one of the group shouted."We're not going to take it anymore!", another woman yelled. As they walked by, one of the shoppers can be heard calling them, "F*cking idiots".

The North American country has registered more than 195,000 deaths due to the pandemic and more than 6.6 million people have got infected with the virus. US President Donald Trump has recently mentioned that a vaccine is going to be ready in four to eight weeks, which has raised questions regarding the safety of the vaccine.

The COVID-19 vaccine has become a political issue due to the upcoming November Elections. It will be interesting to see what happens in the country in the near future and when the vaccine gets ready as Trump is going to use it to get re-elected for another term.