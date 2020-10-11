The US President Donald Trump wanted to surprise fans while leaving the military hospital by ripping open his shirt for revealing a Superman t-shirt in a peculiar show of strength following his coronavirus or COVID-19 diagnosis. The president made many calls for proposing the idea during his stay at the military hospital last week where he fought with the deadly disease, as per reports. He disclosed the idea of appearing physically weak to the people at first before ripping open his shirt to reveal the Superman top, as per the New York Times.

Trump noticed the people wearing teal blue shirts at the White House on Saturday and pointed to the crowd while saying that he wanted to put one of them instead of a white shirt. The move was targeted to show a symbol strength but ultimately the stunt was not pulled off.

Trump the Star

The president announced on October 2 that he and the First Lady Melania Trump tested positive for the virus. He was then shifted to the military hospital after he started showing symptoms of the deadly disease where he received advanced therapies and an experimental antibody cocktail.

The president returned to the White House on Monday and said that there is nothing to be afraid of the virus before posing for a photo without a mask on the White House balcony. He faced the backlash of people because of his comments regarding the disease. His doctor recently also cleared that Trump is not infectious.

The Trump administration has been receiving criticism from the people for the way it tackled the pandemic. With the presidential election a few weeks away it will be interesting to see how Trump regains ground as it will not be that easy for him to get reelected. The deadly virus outbreak has created a major stir around the world in recent times infecting more than 37.2 million people worldwide. An effective vaccine is expected by the first quarter of 2021.