American entrepreneur Mark Cuban commented recently that Donald Trump's stimulus package was a "a good program," but said he would have done it in a different way. He said he did not want his employees to work when its not safe.

Cuban, who is the owner of the NBA's Dallas Mavericks, told that he would have set up overdraft protections for all businesses. "The way we're doing it now, and trying to have everybody apply for a loan, that just adds friction to the process," he told Fox News' Watters' World on Saturday.

He said such a friction would apply to the $1,200 stimulus checks. However he said that Trump's program was a good one at present. He would have made it in his way differently, he said, in such a way that small or medium business would get covered with all the checks and later Federal Bank would reimburse to local bank for any bounces.

"That way, you could keep all your employees employed, pay all your bills, pay your mortgage, pay your rent and utilities, and things can continue, somewhat at least, as normal," said the Shark Tank TV show's star.

American lives to change

He also opined that all aspects of overall life in the US would be altered as an impact of the coronavirus pandemic. He said he called it America 2.0 after the pandemic. "We really don't know what to expect, what's on the other side," he added saying that there is no better country for all the entrepreneurs and capitalists, because they and the people would adapt to the new condition.

He said he did not care what media and the politicians say. He would care to help others and care about others who can help. Previously, Cuban had told ABC's The View that he did not want his employees to work when it's not safe, adding that he did not care about "what the president or anybody else say." He said this as a reaction when asked about Trump saying that he wanted to loosen the lockdown and restart the American economy in a few weeks.