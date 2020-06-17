At a press conference in the Rose Garden, US President Donald Trump said, "They've come up with the AIDS vaccine," falsely claiming that the "incredible scientists and doctors" had found a vaccine for HIV.

This might have been one of the greatest news in recent times if it was true. Sadly, right now there is no AIDS (Acquired Immune Deficiency Syndrome) vaccine on the store as it has not yet been developed. In his speech, Trump predicted that there would be a "very successful vaccine, therapeutic, and cure," for COVID-19, which had killed more than 443,765 people globally. Experts say that only a vaccine can stop the COVID-19 pandemic.

He further mentioned, "I deal with these incredible scientist-doctors very very closely." Trump adds that he had a great deal of respect for their minds and further proceeded to say that they came up with "many other cures and therapeutics over the years," as reported in Bloomberg Quick Take. He praised them saying that they were the best, smartest, and most brilliant anywhere. That's when he said, "They've come up with the AIDS vaccine".

"AIDS was a death sentence and now people live a life, with a pill, it's an incredible thing," Trump said in his speech.

HIV Vaccine Predicted Back in 1984

However, there are HIV drugs, used in its treatment and have also been used in treating the coronavirus infection. But, there are efforts to develop an HIV Vaccine since its discovery and there are many vaccine candidates in testing stages.

In a news conference in 1984, Margaret Heckler, then the US Secretary of Health and Human Services conference announced the discovery of the HIV virus the causes AIDS. She said, "We hope to have a vaccine ready for testing in about two years," However, the prediction hope has not come true even after 36 years.