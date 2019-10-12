Harry Reid, who was a lifelong politician from the Democrat party and a former Senate Majority leader, warned the Democrats that Donald Trump will not be easily beaten in the 2020 elections and stated that he's a very smart man who involves himself in everything and plays by his own rules.

"I don't think he's intellectually a powerhouse but he is basically a very, very smart man. No matter what the subject, any argument he involves himself in, it's on his terms. You're always arguing against him. He never, never, is willing to debate an issue on terms that aren't his," Harry Reid told David Axelrod in an interview for the Axe Files.

Reid, sounded the warning alarm that Democrats should not take it easy and should be on their toes when dealing with the President at the polls next year. "Anyone that thinks Trump's going to be beaten easily should have another thing coming I used to think that Donald Trump was not too smart. I certainly don't believe that anymore.''

The former Democratic leader has previously lashed out against Donald Trump as a "human leech who will bleed the country" and also called him a ''con artist'' and a ''spoiled brat''. He said all of these at the Senate floor in 2016. Several Republicans came out and criticized Reid's strong language against the then presidential candidate Trump.

However, Trump is no pushover and doesn't let anyone who criticize him freely go by without putting up a severe fight. In February, 2019, Trump hit out against Reid in a tweet by saying, ''Former Senator Harry Reid (he got thrown out) is working hard to put a good spin on his failed career. He led through lies and deception, only to be replaced by another beauty, Cryin' Chuck Schumer. Some things just never change!''

Harry Reid retired from the Senate after an accident where he severely injured his face and right eye. Later, he had an abnormal colonoscopy and a follow up MRI that revealed a pancreatic tumor. The 79-year-old longtime Democratic leader is also suffering from pancreatic cancer. "My pancreatic cancer is in remission," Reid said. "But my posture is really gone. I can't stand up."