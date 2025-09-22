Trump to Sign Executive Order this Week Approving TikTok Deal Under 2024 Law

President Donald Trump is expected to sign an executive order later this week, a White House official said on Monday, confirming that the deal for TikTok to separate its U.S. operations from its Chinese parent company, ByteDance, complies with the requirements of a 2024 law.

According to the official, the U.S. is confident Beijing has already signed off on the deal and does not anticipate further negotiations with China over its terms, though both sides still need to complete additional paperwork before the agreement is finalized.

In American Hands

Trump is working to prevent a ban on the short-form video app, which has 170 million users in the U.S., after Congress passed a law requiring TikTok to be shut down by January 2025 unless its American assets were sold by parent company ByteDance.

He has pushed back the law's enforcement until mid-December while efforts continue to separate TikTok's U.S. operations from the global platform, secure American investors, and make sure the new ownership meets the full divestiture requirements laid out in the 2024 law.

The recent development toward a deal represents a rare step forward in the months-long negotiations between Washington and Beijing, as the world's two largest economies try to ease tensions in a trade dispute that has shaken global markets.