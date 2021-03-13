Trump Showed Nudes of Women at Weisselberg's Mom's Shivah; Hit on His Daughter-in-Law Jennifer

Donald Trump reportedly showed off photos of naked women posing with him on a yacht to mourners at the shivah for Trump Organization CFO Allen Weisselberg's mother. Trump also reportedly hit in Weisselber's daughter in law during the official mourning. Jennifer claims that during mourning Allen's mother sometime in the late 1990s, early 2000s, Trump went to the home, hit on her and showed inappropriate photographs to other women.

Jennifer Weisselberg, the former daughter-in-law of the Trump Organization's Weisselberg, recounted the event in article published in the New Yorker article on Friday. Jennifer's interview is part of an article about Cyrus Vance, the Manhattan DA, who is considering charging the former president and real estate mogul on tax, insurance and banking fraud charges.

Trump and His Women

Jennifer in the article claims that the incident took place before her 2004 wedding to Barry Weisselberg. Trump arrived at the shiva at a modest Long Island home and declared, "This is where my CFO lives? It's embarrassing!" Once inside, Jennifer said Trump "showed around photos of naked women with him on a yacht and immediately started hitting on me."

Interestingly, all this was happing during Weisselber's mother's mourning. The shiva period lasts seven days and follows the burial of a close family member and, more importantly, it strictly prohibits involvement of nude photographs according to Jewish rituals.

Jennifer further said that she felt annoyed that her father-in-law did not 'stand up' for her and kept quite all throughout the incident. Weisselberg and Trump's association goes back a long time when he started working for The Trump Organization in the early 1970s.

According to Jennifer, Weisselberg only ever sought approval from his boss. "His whole worth is 'Does Donald like me today?'"

"It's his whole life, his core being. He's obsessed. He has more feelings and adoration for Donald than for his wife," she claimed in the interview.

No Less Than Sexual Harassment

Jennifer, who divorced Barry Weisselberg in 2018, described the relationship between her former father-in-law and his boss at a time when Vance and others are considering whether the senior Weisselberg would "flip" and testify against Trump.

Vance's team has spoke to Jennifer recently after she revealed that she and her then husband Barry lived rent-free in a Trump property. If Barry did not declare the property as income, he could be subject to tax evasion prosecution, which will give Vance a chance to squeeze his father into testifying against Trump.

She said that he knows 'everything' there is to know about the Trump business and how Weisselberg and Trump are inseparable. "You walk down the hall, it's Allen-Donald, Allen-Donald—they don't do anything separately. Allen would know," she said.

Vance, who counted Harvey Weinstein's rape conviction a year ago among his crowning achievements, has increasing face criticism in delaying prosecution in high-profile case, including dropping rape charges against French financier Dominique Strauss-Kahn in 2011 and declining to prosecute Ivanka and Donald Trump Jr. over fraud allegations in 2012.

However, on Friday he said he would leave office at the end of the year and hand over the investigation to his successor.