President Donald Trump opened a floodgate of memes on social media after he said the United States will be the first country to send an astronaut on "Nars" before correcting to "Mars." Trump made the comments at his campaign rally in Fayetteville, North Carolina, on Saturday.

Addressing his supporters, Trump touched on various topics including coronavirus vaccine, late Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg and even called his Democratic Joe Biden the "worst" and "dumbest of all candidates." But what caught people's attention was the president's mispronunciation of the planet Mars.

"We will land the first woman on the moon and the United States will be the first nation to land an astronaut on Nars," Trump said, correcting himself, "on Mars."

On Sunday, Twitter users began trending "Nars" with a barrage of memes and jokes on the president. Some users suggested sending Trump to Nars while others wondered if he meant the popular cosmetic company Nars. A few Twitter users expressed concern over the 74-year-old president's "declining cognitive skills."

This is not the first time Trump was mocked for his goof up. On Aug. 6, he referred to Thailand as "Thigh-land" while giving a speech at a Whirlpool factory in Clyde, Ohio.

"Four or five years ago this place was a disaster," Trump said at the time. "Shifting production to Thigh-land and Vietnam," he said correcting, "Thailand and Vietnam two places that I like their leaders very much."

In February, Trump's visit to India was marked with series of mispronunciations of Indian personalities' name, including Hindu monk Swami Vivekananda, cricketers Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. He also wrongly pronounced the Vedas — Hindu religious texts — as "the Vestas."

Nationally, Trump mispronounced the names of several locations and states within the U.S. On Aug. 4, Trump struggled to find the correct way to say "Yosemite" at a White House event to sign a bill.

"When young Americans experience the breathtaking beauty of the Grand Canyon, when their eyes widen in amazement as Old Faithful bursts into the sky when they gaze upon Yo-se-Might's — Yo-sem-Night's towering sequoias, their love of country grows stronger and they know that every American has truly a duty to preserve this wondrous inheritance," Trump said.

Previously, the president wrongly pronounced the names of Nevada and Oregon.