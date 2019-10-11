They say there's no rally like a Trump rally and the President knows how to keep his supporters energized with his attacks against anyone who stands in his path.

Donald Trump held a raucous Keep America Great 2020 rally in Minneapolis, Minnesota and crowds swelled to see their favourite president attack all his opponents and listen to his praises of how great America is doing under his watch.

At the rally, Trump targeted FBI lovers Peter Strzok and Lisa Page and accused them of trying to undermine his presidency with an ''insurance policy''.

''Remember he and his lover Lisa Page," Trump said mocking the two. "Oh I love you so much. I love you, Peter! I love you too Lisa! Lisa, I love you. Lisa, Lisa, Oh God, I love you, Lisa.'' The President then went ahead and used the cuss word bi***. "And if (Hillary Clinton) doesn't win, Lisa, we've got an insurance policy, Lisa! We'll get that son of a bi*** out."

His supporters gave out a loud boo, showing their displeasure against the lovers for trying to take down a duly elected President.

Apart from the FBI, Trump also slammed the media and the Democrats for working hand-in-hand and accused them of being biased against him, conservatives and the Republican party.

As soon as the text messages between Strzok and Page about an ''insurance policy'' were made public, conservatives have long speculated that the two FBI agents were trying to undermine Trump and potentially remove him out of the White House in an internal coup against the President. Also, Trump has repeatedly mocked Strzok's and Page's affair on Twitter.

In June 2018. Trump hit out against the FBI for illegally spying on his 2016 presidential bid. ''Wow, Strzok-Page, the incompetent & corrupt FBI lovers, have texts referring to a counter-intelligence operation into the Trump Campaign dating way back to December 2015. SPYGATE is in full force! Is the Mainstream Media interested yet? Big stuff!''

Trump held the rally in Minnesota at a time when he fended off accusations that he tried to influence the 2020 election by asking Ukraine to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden and his son Hunter for their misdeeds in 2014 with regard to an oil company the two were part of.

Just before the rally, Trump tweeted that he didn't pressurize Ukraine for any dirt against the Biden's and he has done absolutely no wrong. ''The President of Ukraine just stated again, in the strongest of language, that President Trump applied no pressure and did absolutely nothing wrong. He used the strongest language possible. That should end this Democrat Scam, but it won't because the Dems & Media are FIXED!''