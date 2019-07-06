It was on July 20, 1969, that NASA astronaut Neil Armstrong stepped onto the moon as a part of the Apollo 11 lunar mission. As the US agency is busy celebrating the 50th anniversary of this milestone feat, president Donald Trump said that the success of the Apollo 11 mission showed the entire world what the US is capable of.

Donald Trump made this statement during his Fourth of July speech at the Lincoln Memorial in Washington, D.C. During the speech, Trump lauded the master brains behind the Apollo 11 lunar mission and he called the mission a classic example of American ingenuity, spirit, and potential.

"For Americans, nothing is impossible. Exactly 50 years ago this month, the world watched in awe as Apollo 11 astronauts launched into space with a wake of fire and nerves of steel, and planted our great American flag on the face of the moon," said Donald Trump during the speech, Fox Business reports.

Donald Trump also added that NASA's upcoming lunar mission is progressing steadily, and he assured that someday soon, the country will plant the American flag o Mars.

It was in December 2017 that Trump asked NASA to kickstart a mission aiming to land humans on Mars by 2024. However, a section of space experts believes that the space agency will not achieve this goal within the stipulated deadline. As per these sceptics, the United States space agency has still not presented a plausible action plan for this upcoming lunar mission. Insiders also reveal that there are certain budget constraints for this mission.

A few days back, Apollo astronaut Buzz Aldrin had revealed that Stephen Hawking wanted humans to colonize in the moon initially before beginning the much-anticipated Mars mission. Hawking had also stated that humans should consider colonizing other planets in order to assure their survival in the future, as earth will eventually become inhabitable.