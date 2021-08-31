Trump Rips Into 'Feeble-Brained' Biden Over US Weapons Lost in Afghanistan

Former US President Donald Trump stepped up his criticism of his successor Joe Biden following the chaotic US troop withdrawal from Afghanistan. Trump said never in history has a withdrawal from war been handled so badly or incompetently as by Americans from Afghanistan.

Trump's remarks come as the US flew its last military flight out of Kabul to bring back all of its armed forces from the war-torn country. The move marked the end of the America's longest war.

"Never in history has a withdrawal from war been handled so badly or incompetently as the Biden administration's withdrawal from Afghanistan," Trump said.

"In addition to the obvious, ALL EQUIPMENT should be demanded to be immediately returned to the United States, and that includes every penny of the USD 85 billion dollars in cost," the former president said.

"If it is not handed back, we should either go in with unequivocal military force and get it, or at least bomb the hell out of it. Nobody ever thought such stupidity, as this feeble-brained withdrawal, was possible!" he added.

Trump Repeatedly Referred to the ISIS-K as ISIS-X

Trump on Thursday mistakenly referred to the ISIS-K as ISIS-X during the Fox News interview and warned that the situation would get worse after the terrorist group's attacks in Kabul. However, he swiftly made a twist and turned his mistake into a prediction. "They'll have an ISIS-X," he boldly asserted during the interview.

ISIS-K stands for the Islamic State of Iraq and the Levant â€“ Khorasan Province and is the regional affiliate of the Islamic State group.

"[The Taliban] are good fighters. But now they can be much better because they have the best equipment in the world, and so much of it, they don't know what to do," Trump said.

He added: "They will be selling it on the open market. But we gave that to these people, and ISIS-X, as you know, I knocked out 100 percent of the ISIS caliphate. I knocked it out in Syria, Iraq, we knocked it out, so now they have a new ISIS called ISIS-X, and that's members of the Taliban that are far more vicious because they don't like the way the Taliban is behaving because they're not vicious enough."

Netizens Took a Jibe at Trump

After Trump's remarks, social media users reacted with several funny comments and memes.

A Twitter user shared an image of Steve Jobs and said that there is a 'new ISIS-X' referring to the iPhone X. One Twitter user wrote, "oh no, my high school nu-metal band was called ISIS-X". Another wrote, "Give the Trumpdumpster a break; he can't remember in which country his dad was born, let alone one letter out of a choice of twenty-six."