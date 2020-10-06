US President Donald Trump returned to the White House on Monday after spending three days in Walter Reed National Military Medical Center undergoing treatment for the novel coronavirus. However, despite being infected with the deadly disease, Trump removed the face mask as soon as he reached the White House.

Making a dramatic return, minutes after walking out of the hospital, Trump stepped off Marine One, climbed the steps of the South Portico, and removed his mask. Flanked by American flags, the President gave thumbs up and saluted as his helicopter took off and then entered the White House.

Trump took to Twitter to mark his return by posting a video in which he spoke about the deadly disease, urging people to not let the coronavirus pandemic "dominate" them. In his video, the US President also thanked the medical staff who treated him at Walter Reed Medical Center in Maryland.

"I just left Walter Reed Medical Center and it's really something very special. The doctors, the nurses, the first responders, and I learned so much about coronavirus and one thing that is for certain don't let it dominate you. Don't be afraid of it," Trump can be seen saying in the video.

"You're going to beat it. We have the best medical equipment. We have the best medicines, all developed recently," Trump, who was not wearing a mask, said in the video message taped at the White House.

In the video, Trump also insisted that he felt "better than 20 years ago" after receiving treatment from doctors at the medical center, where he was transported on Friday after being diagnosed with the infection.

He also reiterated his stance of not letting the virus dominate people by adding: "Don't let it dominate. Don't let it take over your lives. Don't let that happen. We are the greatest country in the world. We are going back to work. We are going to be out front. As a leader, I had to do that I knew there was a danger to it but I had to do it."

"Nobody that is a leader would not do what I did. And I know there's a risk, there's a danger, but that's okay. And now I'm better. Maybe I'm immune. I don't know. But don't let it dominate your lives. Get out there. Be careful. We have the best medicines in the world," Trump said in the video.

However, Trump's latest remarks on the virus did not go down well with people on social media, who took to Twitter to slam the US President. One user wrote: "Try telling the 210,000 dead Americans' friends and family not to be afraid of the virus that killed their loved ones. You are a weak, weak, man!"

Another person seemingly upset user tweeted: "Don't be afraid of COVID. Don't let it dominate your life." -Donald Trump This is disgusting and disrespectful to the 210K Americans who died from #COVID19 because of Donald Trump's lies, downplaying, incompetence and negligence. #TrumpCovid19 #TrumpJoyRide #TrumpVirus."

Slamming Trump, another user wrote: "The moral of the story is, he lied to you for months and encouraged you to live wrecklessly during a pandemic, and when it got to him he received every top tier treatment and medication to ensure his survival while your friends and family died alone. Remember that on Nov 3rd."

Another one, echoing similar sentiments, tweeted: "Just another self-serving clip to show how much he really doesn't care about Americans. The only thing of interest to him is looking "special". He needs to be told we are tired of his "me first" policies. Everyone needs to vote for Biden, force him out of office."

Another disappointed user wrote: "Mr. President. Yes, we did not expect you to stop working. But a real leader would have protected those around him. If you had maintained social distancing & worn a mask, & encouraged others to do so, your staff, your Senators, your donors, would not be sick."

Trump has constantly downplayed the threat posed by the novel coronavirus, and his recent remarks indicated that his rhetoric would not shift even after being infected with the deadly virus. The US President has received around-the-clock care at Walter Reed Medical Center and therapies not widely available to most patients experiencing mild symptoms.

According to USA Today, The President has taken the antiviral medication remdesivir, the steroid dexamethasone, and an experimental antibody cocktail made by Regeneron. He has also taken zinc, vitamin D, famotidine, melatonin, and a daily aspirin. According to The Hill, Trump will receive a fifth and final dose of remdesivir at the White House on Tuesday and will continue to receive dexamethasone, which is used to reduce inflammation.

The virus has so far killed more than 210,000 people in the United States and has resulted in millions losing their jobs and suffering losses in businesses. Globally, more than 1 million have lost their lives due to COVID-19.