US President Donald Trump's niece, Mary Trump, has opened up about his childhood and explained how it is affecting his abilities to govern the nation. Being a psychologist, she spoke of the difficulties that Trump faced in his childhood.

Mary Trump came into limelight after her book Too Much and Never Enough: How My Family Created the World's Most Dangerous Man, was released. She has revealed far many secrets about the Trump family, especially those that provide insights into Trump's true 'nature'.

Trump's Ways Not Effective Anymore?

The 55-year-old psychologist expressed her thoughts on CNN's Cuomo Prime Time on Friday night. She opined that whatever Trump is today, including his style of governance, is affected by his upbringing. "Donald is a psychologically deeply damaged man, based on his upbringing and the situation with his parents," Mary said. She also added that there is no chance of him getting better. She also warned that in fact, he was going to get worse.

She also stated that Trump is not against science or nor does he not believe in science at all. However, he chooses to ignore facts to prove his point, she added. She said that Trump has always been the way he is.

Donald Trump vs Mary Trump

Reacting to Mary's allegations, the president called her a mess and termed her writing as untruthful. He took to Twitter to accuse her of breaking an unspecified law. He further stated that his parents could not stand her.

"I never had Donald's tax returns in my possession, so I could not have revealed them to anybody," Mary countered. When her book was released, Donald Trump's brother Robert Trump argued that the book violated a confidentiality agreement related to Fred Trump's estate. However, the issue was sorted out legally as the law allowed Mary to release her book.

Simon & Schuster, the publishing house of Mary's book, issued a statement and said that 950,000 copies of the book including pre-orders, digital versions were sold on the first day of the sale. The publishing house has ordered the printing of additional copies following the demand for the book.