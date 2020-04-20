The US President Donald Trump during his daily briefing on Sunday, April 19, was seen playing a clip where the New York governor was praising the Federal government's effort in tackling the coronavirus pandemic. The Governor had said earlier on Sunday about the help received from the federal government.

Governor Andrew Cuomo referred to the number of efforts happening in New York and said that the federal government had "stepped up and was a great partner" during the pandemic. After the clip ended the President said that he had left out the good part where the Governor had given more compliments.

"I just think it's so good because it's bipartisan," Donald Trump said.The two-minute clip played during the briefing had Cuomo talk about resources and extraordinary efforts which also included the Navy-built hospital at the Javits Center and the USNS Comfort.

Accused of misusing the 'task force' briefing

The US President is accused of using the daily briefing as a stage for his campaign. Cuomo has always been seen as one of Trump's critics. The two videos played by Trump during his brief included the ones where he was praised for his efforts. The videos featuring Andrew Cuomo addressed the people of New York during the brief talking about the federal government's involvement. New York is one of the hardest-hit regions in the United States.

Earlier, Cuomo had given a fifteen-minute session where he criticized Trump's efforts during the coronavirus. The new selective videos during Trump's brief come just two days after Cuomo's criticism.

On Friday, April 17, Cuomo told the reporters that Trump should be working right now and also added by saying, "Let's keep emotion and politics out of this and personal ego, if we can, because this is about the people and our job and let's try to focus on that." An exasperated Cuomo had given several details about how Trump had claimed to be true on Friday.

Otherwise, Trump has faced severe criticism during the coronavirus pandemic situation for his inaction at various points. When the video clip was played on Sunday, several reporters including CNN's Jeremy Diamond asked Donald Trump about the reason behind playing such video-clips.