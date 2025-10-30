Trump Orders Department of War to Immediately Begin Nuclear Weapons Testing for the First Time in Three Decades to Compete with China, Russia

President Trump has ordered the Department of War to immediately begin nuclear weapons testing for the first time in over thirty years, citing the rapid expansion of nuclear arsenals in Russia and China, he announced on Wednesday. Trump said that the move is essential to prevent Russia and China from gaining an advantage in the global arms race.

"The United States has more Nuclear Weapons than any other country. This was accomplished, including a complete update and renovation of existing weapons, during my First Term in office. Because of the tremendous destructive power, I HATED to do it, but had no choice!" the President wrote on Truth Social on Wednesday.

U.S. Plans to Show Its Power

"Because of other countries testing programs, I have instructed the Department of War to start testing our Nuclear Weapons on an equal basis. That process will begin immediately," the president added.

The United States hasn't carried out a nuclear explosion test since 1992, following a self-imposed ban on such activities. From 1945 to 1992, the U.S. military conducted over a thousand nuclear tests.

Russia and China have not publicly disclosed any nuclear testing since the 1990s. However, China is suspected of secretly performing small-scale tests in recent years.

At the same time, Russian President Vladimir Putin has refused to rule out the possibility of new nuclear explosion tests. He has also bragged about recent tests of missiles and torpedoes capable of carrying nuclear warheads.

The nuclear torpedo known as Poseidon is intended to generate radioactive tsunamis up to about 1,600 feet high, able to reach targets hundreds of miles away, according to Russian state media.

Meanwhile, Moscow's nuclear-powered cruise missile Burevestnik has been touted as a "miniature flying Chernobyl" and even called "invincible." However, in recent Russian tests no nuclear warheads were detonated — only the delivery systems were tested.

No Stopping Trump

During his 2024 campaign, Trump often referred to nuclear weapons as "the N-word," emphasizing their immense destructive power. He has also said that his late uncle, MIT professor John Trump, once told him that "nuclear is so powerful," a lesson he says stuck with him.

Trump's latest comments came just before his high-profile meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping in South Korea on Thursday. As the two leaders entered their meeting, Trump ignored a reporter's shouted question about nuclear weapons testing.

Meanwhile, Daryl Kimball, the executive director of the Arms Control Association in Washington, slammed Trump's comments, saying the president was "misinformed and out of touch."

"The U.S. has no technical, military, or political reason to resume nuclear explosive testing for the first time since 1992," Kimball argued on X. "It would take [at] least 36 months to resume contained nuclear tests underground at the former test site in Nevada."

"No country except North Korea has conducted a nuclear test explosion in this century," he asserted.

"By foolishly announcing his intention [to] resume nuclear testing, Trump will trigger strong public opposition in Nevada, from all U.S. allies, and it could trigger a chain reaction of nuclear testing by U.S. adversaries, and blow apart the nuclear Nonproliferation Treaty," Kimball wrote.