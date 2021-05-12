Former US. President Donald has said President Joe Biden's 'weakness' on Middle East policy matters has led to the deadly escalation of conflict between Israel and Hamas.

As more rockets rained down from Gaza into Israeli homes and businesses on Wednesday, the IDF intensified its retaliatory airstrikes on targets inside Gaza, While the Palestinians say as many as 35 people have died so far, the Israeli military has said three Israeli women have died.

Israel says at least 16 of the Palestinian dead were Hamas militants, the Gaza officials claim that seven of the dead were children. Israel insists that some of the deaths in Palestine may have been caused by misfiring Hamas missiles.

Dramatic Escalation

Attacking the US administration for the dramatic escalation in the Middle East, the former president also lambasted Biden for 'lack of support for Israel'. He said the United States must 'always support Israel's right to defend itself', adding that Tel Aviv should be supported against the militant Hamas.

"Under Biden, the world is getting more violent and more unstable because Biden's weakness and lack of support for Israel is leading to new attacks on our allies," Trump wrote on his website.

"America must always stand with Israel and make clear that the Palestinians must end the violence, terror, and rocket attacks, and make clear that the U.S. will always strongly support Israel's right to defend itself," the former president added.

Swift Retribution

Trump also underscored the fact that his his administration was the "Peace Presidency". He said that under his watch, Israel's adversaries were certain that the US stood behind Israel.

Trump said Palestinians targeting Israel knew that 'there would be swift retribution if Israel was attacked.'

Trump also took the battle to the Democrat camp, saying Democrat politicians are continuing to support Rep. Ilhan Omar, who said on Monday that Israel was engaging in terrorism.

Democrats are standing by "crazed anti-American Rep. Omar, and others, who savagely attack Israel while they are under terrorist assault," Trump said.

On Monday, Omar said Israel was committing an act of terrorism by launching air strikes into the Gaza Strip. "Israeli air strikes killing civilians in Gaza is an act of terrorism. Palestinians deserve protection. Unlike Israel, missile defense programs, such as Iron Dome, don't exist to protect Palestinian civilians. It's unconscionable to not condemn these attacks on the week of Eid," Omar tweeted.

Iranian-Backed Terror Groups

The American Israel Public Affairs Committee highlighted the fact that Hamas militants were sending a barrage of rockets into Israeli residential areas. "In the last 48 hours, Israel has faced an onslaught of 600+ rockets fired indiscriminately at Israeli cities by Palestinian terrorists in Gaza. Hamas and other Iranian-backed terror groups are deliberately targeting Israeli civilians, seeking to injure and kill as many as possible​," the group said.

Meanwhile, Israeli PM Netanyahu said he would 'step up' the attacks against Hamas. "Hamas will be hit in ways that it does not expect ... We have eliminated commanders, hit many important targets and we have decided to attack harder and increase the pace of attacks," Netanyahu said.