Donald Trump Jr has said President Joe Biden was lucky as he was yet to experience riots against vaccine mandates. Talking to the media, the son of former US president also said that the common people were acting "like sheep" by accepting COVID-related policies of the Government without criticising them. He noted that the Europeans were not so obedient like the Americans.

"They (the media and the left) are gonna make sure that you never hear about it because they don't want you getting these kinds of ideas that freedom may actually still exist in some parts of the world," Trump Jr stated: "I mean, Europe is pushing back and America is sitting there like sheep." According to Trump Jr, Conservatives and Right-leaning individuals should take on "big tech, mainstream media, social media, trillion-dollar industries that are functioning as the marketing department for the Radical Left".

Trump Jr further criticised President Biden for withdrawing US troops from war-ravaged Afghanistan, poorly handling the economy, and also for his failure in curing cancer. "He was also going to cure cancer, if I remember correctly. Everyone said, 'Oh, that's great, we should definitely elect him.' I haven't seen much movement on that," he told the press.

It may be noted that President Biden had vowed to find a cure to cancer during his presidential campaign rally in Ottumwa, Iowa, in 2019. He made such a promise, as brain cancer had claimed the life of his eldest son Beau in 2015. Addressing an election rally, Biden had reportedly said: "A lot of you understand what loss is and when loss occurs, you know that people come up to you and tell you 'I understand' if you lose a husband, a wife, a son, a daughter, a family member. He added: "That's why I've worked so hard in my career to make sure that - I promise you if I'm elected president, you're going to see the single most important thing that changes America, we're going to cure cancer."

According to Trump Jr, President Biden's idiocy is destroying the US. However, the White House has made no comment on Trump Jr's statement, so far. Reports suggest that President Biden recently asked the US Congress to sanction USD 6.5 billion for setting up a new agency, called 'Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health', which could improve treatments for diseases, like cancer, diabetes and Alzheimer's. He also announced in September that the Government appointed seven clinicians and researchers to the National Cancer Advisory Board.