Trump Imposes 25% Tariff on Indian Goods, Adds Penalty Over Russia Ties

From August 1, Indian exports to the U.S. will face a 25% tariff, as declared by Donald Trump on his social media platform, Truth Social. Trump, who referred to India as "our friend," criticized the country for its high tariffs and tough trade rules, calling them "obnoxious."

He also announced an additional, unspecified penalty. The reason, he said, is India's continued purchase of military equipment and oil from Russia. Trump claimed these actions indirectly support Russia's war in Ukraine, which he promised to end within 24 hours if re-elected.

Tariff Deadline Set in April, Now Enforced

The new tariff was first announced in April but was paused to allow time for negotiations. India was among several countries warned of higher tariffs if trade terms weren't balanced. Trump insisted the U.S. has done limited trade with India due to "very high tariffs" and tight trade restrictions.

Earlier today, speaking to reporters after returning from a golf trip in Scotland, Trump said, "India has been a good friend... but charges more tariffs than almost any other country. You can't do that."

Trade Talks Under Pressure

The tariff decision comes at a sensitive time, as the U.S. and India continue talks to finalize a long-pending trade deal. U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer said the U.S. needs more time to assess India's willingness to open its market to American goods.

Despite the penalties, Trump maintained a tone of reluctant friendship, stating, "Remember, while India is our friend, their trade practices must change."