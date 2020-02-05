What appears to be a heated exchange, the US President Donald Trump appeared to snub House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, when he didn't reciprocate hand-shake extended by the speaker. On her part, Pelosi tore Trump's speech after his State of the Union address. Tensions between the President and House Speaker have risen considerably after the House of Representatives impeached Trump in December, last year.

Donald Trump snubs Nancy Pelosi

On Tuesday, before his third State of the Union (SOTU) speech, Trump didn't acknowledge House Speaker Pelosi's, attempt of a handshake. Trump was handing out copies of his speech to Pelosi and Vice President Mike Pence when she tried to shake hand with the president.

The awkward altercation left Pelosi startled. Whether the incident was deliberate or not, is not known. Trump did not shake Vice President Mike Pence's hand either, though he did not appear to extend his to greet the president.

The moment immediately went viral on social media.

"Democrats will never stop extending the hand of friendship to get the job done for the people", Pelosi tweeted,responding to the handshake incident. "We will work to find common ground where we can, but will stand our ground where we cannot", she added.

Pelosi tore Trump's speech

On her part, immediately after Trump was done with his speech, House Speaker Pelosi ripped off her copy of the speech.

When asked by reporters, why she ripped the speech off, "because it was a manifesto of mistruths," she replied.

She also said, "It was the courteous thing to do, considering the alternatives".

Pelosi's style of applause went viral

There is nothing new in snubs between Trump and Pelosi. Last year, after his speech at the State of the Union, Pelosi's style of applause went viral.

The State of the Union Address (SOTU) is an annual message delivered by the President, before a joint session of the Congress at the beginning of each calendar year in office. In his address, the President talks on issues, such as, economic situation, national security and legislative priorities.