Trump Deploys Two Nuclear Subs Closer to Russia in Response to 'Provocative Statements' from 'Foolish' Putin Ally

President Trump announced on Friday that he had ordered two nuclear submarines to be repositioned closer to Russia in response to what he described as "highly provocative statements" made by a senior Kremlin official.

Dmitry Medvedev, the former Russian president and the deputy chairman of Russia's Security Council, recently took aim at Trump in a post on X, warning that "each new ultimatum is a threat and a step closer to war." "I have ordered two Nuclear Submarines to be positioned in the appropriate regions, just in case these foolish and inflammatory statements are more than just that," Trump wrote on Truth Social, without revealing the location of the vessels.

Trump Takes Precaution

"Words are very important, and can often lead to unintended consequences, I hope this will not be one of those instances," he added. The Pentagon requested for addition information to the White House, which chose not to provide an official statement.

Trump had warned that Russia would face secondary sanctions if it failed to end its ongoing war in Ukraine by August 8.

In response, Medvedev wrote in his post that Trump "should remember two things" while making threats against Moscow — first, that "Russia is not Israel or even Iran," and second, that "every new ultimatum is not just a threat, but a step toward war. Not between Russia and Ukraine, but with his own country."

"Don't go down the Sleepy Joe road!" Medvedev mocked.

The former Russian president is known for making aggressive remarks on social media and tends to be more openly hostile toward the U.S. in his public statements than Putin.

No Tolerance from Russia

Medvedev was the president from 2008 to 2012 and was largely viewed as a figurehead for Putin, who was constitutionally barred from serving more than two consecutive terms at that time.

Although the Russian president has refrained from addressing Trump's proposed sanctions, Medvedev has repeatedly used X to openly criticize and denounce the warning.

Medvedev, 59, took an even more aggressive stance during former President Joe Biden's term, claiming in November 2024 that if the U.S. deployed nuclear weapons to Ukraine, Russia would have justification for a nuclear response.

He also lashed out at Trump for ordering the U.S. military to target Iran's nuclear facilities, posting on June 22, "At this rate, Trump can forget about the Nobel Peace Prize — not even with how rigged it has become. What a way to kick things off, Mr. President. Congratulations!"