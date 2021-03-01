Trump at CPAC: 2024 Race is Near Certain, Biden a Disaster, Fans Want Him Back

Addressing the Conservative Political Action Conference in Orlando, Florida, former President Donald Trump made what can be interpreted as a close and clear prediction on his 2024 presidential run. Trump also attacked President Joe Biden and repeated the claim that he won the 2020 election.

"With your help, we will take back the House, we will win the Senate and then a Republican president will make a triumphant return to the White House. I wonder who will that be? ... Who, who, who will that be, I wonder," Trump asked the crowds.

Trump also targeted several such Republicans by name, such as Senators Mitt Romney and Pat Toomey and House lawmakers Liz Cheney and Adam Kinzinger. "Get rid of 'em all," he said. The crowd booed when Trump mentioned McConnell's name.

Trump repeated the claim that he had actually won the election and that he might even beat them a 'third time', a close reference to the possibility of making another election bid.

"They just lost the White House ... But who knows, who knows, I may even decide to beat them for a third time," he said.

"We have a very sick and corrupt electoral process that has to be fixed immediately. This election was rigged ... And the Supreme Court and other courts didn't want to do anything about it," Trump said. The crowds of loyal fans loved Trump's fiery speech, chanting "You won! You won!"

He also said the Republicans are united, despite calling for the silencing and ouster of internal rivals. "The Republican Party is united ... The only division is between a handful of Washington DC establishment political hacks, and everybody else all over the country."

Trump told the crowds that Biden has undermined America's interests in the first month of his presidency. "In just one short month we've gone from American first, to America last," he said. He particularly talked about the his border wall, adding that Biden was taken the dangerous route of allowing border crossings. Biden has "eliminated our border by allowing "tens of thousands" into the US, Trump said.

Trump also dismissed as fake news rumors about the potential launch of a new political party. "We're not starting new parties. We have the Republican Party. It's going to be united and be stronger than ever before. I am not starting a new party," the former president said.

68% of CPAC Participants Say Trump Should Run in 2024

Meanwhile Reuters reported that a straw poll showed some 55 percent of the people who attended the CPAC conference said they would vote for Trump in the 2024 Republican presidential nominating race.

When the the poll asked whether Trump should run again in 2024, 68 percent said he should and 32 percent said he should not.

Meanwhile, the Whit House dismissed Trump's CPAC performance. "While the GOP casts about for a path forward, President Biden is going to remain laser-focused on crushing the virus, re-opening schools, and getting Americans back to work," White House spokesman Michael Gwin said.