Trump Claims 'Complete and Total Control' of Iranian Skies Amid Escalating Israel-Iran Conflict

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday claimed that the United States possesses "complete and total control" of Iranian airspace amid the intensifying aerial warfare between Israel and Iran, which erupted on Friday.

In a Truth Social update, Trump asserted that although Iran has an abundance of aerial tracking systems and defensive tools, they are no match for the American arsenal.

"We now have complete and total control of the skies over Iran. Iran had good sky trackers and other defensive equipment, and plenty of it, but it doesn't compare to American-made, conceived, and manufactured 'stuff.' Nobody does it better than the good ol' USA," wrote Trump.

Trump departed the ongoing Group of Seven (G7) Summit held in Canada earlier on Tuesday and returned to Washington.

He clarified, however, that his exit had no link to the increasing tensions between Israel and Iran.

"Publicity-seeking President Emmanuel Macron, of France, mistakenly said that I left the G7 Summit, in Canada, to go back to D.C. to work on a 'ceasefire' between Israel and Iran," Trump stated on Truth Social. "Wrong! He has no idea why I am now on my way to Washington, but it certainly has nothing to do with a ceasefire. Much bigger than that. Whether purposely or not, Emmanuel always gets it wrong. Stay tuned!" he added.

As the crisis escalates, Trump also reportedly urged people to evacuate Iran's capital, Tehran.

The Israel-Iran confrontation, triggered on Friday, continued into its fifth consecutive day on Tuesday. With Israel vowing to dismantle Iran's nuclear program, the situation has grown increasingly volatile, with Iran launching several missiles toward Israeli territory.

(With inputs from agencies)