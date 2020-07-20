A new poll has revealed that US President Donald Trump was 15 points behind presumptive Democratic nominee Joe Biden in the run-up to November's election, it was reported. But Trump's re-election campaign has disputed the results of public polling, arguing that the President runs stronger against a "defined" Biden in their internal tests.

The ABC News/Washington Post poll released on Sunday which revealed a close margin, 54 percent for Biden and 44 percent for Trump, was the fifth consecutive high-quality national poll that showed the former Vice President ahead of Trump by 10 points or more, reports Politico news.

Of the nine such polls conducted since the second half of June, Biden has led Trump by double digits in seven of them. Prior to the release of the ABC News/Washington Post poll on Sunday, Biden held a 9-point lead in the RealClearPolitics average.

Positive Opinion Surrounding Biden

Meanwhile, a Quinnipiac University poll released last week, 45 percent of registered voters had a favorable opinion of Biden, and 43 percent viewed him unfavorably. That was up slightly from 42 percent favorable, 46 percent unfavorable in June.

Similarly, 44 percent of voters surveyed by an NBC News/Wall Street Journal poll last week said they had a positive opinion of Biden, while 46 percent viewed him negatively. Meanwhile, Trump's favorable ratings are in the tank, the Politico news report said.