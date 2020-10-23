Lawyers working at a firm representing President Donald Trump's campaign donated $90,000 to Democratic rival Joe Biden's campaign. Compared to the donations of the Biden campaign, the president's campaign received only $50 from the firm's lawyers.

Reuters conducted an analysis of individual donations made by the attorney at Jones Day law firm between Jan. 1, 2019 and Aug. 31, 2020. The analysis revealed that approximately $90,000 went to the Biden campaign as opposed to $50 to the Trump campaign.

The report noted that since 2019, the Trump campaign paid over $4.5 million to Jones Day, one of the four major law firms working for the campaign. Lawyers at the other three law firms — Porter Wright Morris & Arthur; Kasowitz Benson Torres; and Morgan, Lewis & Bockius — also donated more to the Biden campaign compared to the Republican nominee's campaign. Attorneys at Porter Wright Morris & Arthur — that raked in over $250,000 from the president's campaign — donated $5,750 to Biden and $0 to Trump.

"It shouldn't be news that rich, liberal lawyers in Biden's pocket are desperately trying to make up for his lackluster candidacy or that every big law firm has lawyers on both sides of the political aisle," Trump campaign spokeswoman Samantha Zager told Reuters.

According to Reuters, certain law firms donated the most to the Trump campaign but individual lawyers at those firms gave more money to the Biden campaign. The analysis revealed that most money donated to the Democratic presidential nominee's campaign from lawyers of a single firm was more than $360,000 compared to the highest amount of $11,000 donations that the Trump campaign received.

Robert Trafford, a partner with Porter Wright donated $1,000 to the Biden campaign last year. He said that his firm's work for the Trump campaign did not "change the political giving of individual partners."

"How I may feel about it really isn't important," Trafford told Reuters. "I do think it's important that the firm be able to take on representations even when they're controversial."