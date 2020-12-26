President Donald Trump called major American magazines "fake news" for not featuring Melania Trump on their covers compared to her predecessor Michelle Obama. The outgoing President took to Twitter on Friday to criticize the magazines, where Michelle was featured 12 times during Barack Obama's eight-year long term in the White House.

Trump retweeted right-wing Breitbart News' post on Melania that said: "The elitist snobs in the fashion press have kept the most elegant First Lady in American history off the covers of their magazines for 4 consecutive years."

Trump retweeted saying: "The greatest of all time. Fake News!"

Melania, 50, worked previously as a fashion model and appeared on several magazine covers before her husband became president. However, she did not feature once on any major magazine cover in the U.S. throughout Trump's presidency. However, 56-year-old Michelle graced the covers of magazines including Vogue, Elle and Glamour between 2009 and 2017.

Last April, Vogue editor Anna Wintour explained how she involved herself with politics through her work. Apart from featuring Michelle, Wintour put now Vice President-elect Kamala Harris and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez on Vogue covers.

"I don't think it's a moment not to take a stand ... I believe, as I think those of us who work at Condé Nast believe, that you have to stand up for what you believe in and you have to take a point of view," she told CNN at the time. "I think it's very, very important to have a point of view, and we profile women in the magazine that we believe in ... After the defeat of Secretary Clinton in 2016 (in particular), we believe that women should have a leadership position and we intend to support them."

Melania has been at the receiving end of severe backlash throughout Trump's presidency. Most recently, she was slammed on Twitter after being photographed wearing Louboutin boots that retailed at $2,195 during her trip with her husband to Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, ahead of Christmas. Social media users expressed their anger over the outgoing first lady of the U.S.' display of wealth as Congress passed a Covid-19 package that would give most Americans $600 stimulus checks — that many called a "paltry" sum amid the raging pandemic.