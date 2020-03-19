The CBS News reporter Weijia Jiang revealed that a White House official privately called Coronavirus as 'Kung Flu' right on her face and she wrote on Twitter saying "Makes me wonder what they're calling it behind my back.'' During the press conference at the White House, the reporter confronted Trump with the name and the President seemed to downplay it by saying, ''I wonder who said that. You know who said that? Say the term again.''

After the reporter repeated the phrase, Trump didn't condemn the term, making it clear that he doesn't understand the implications of his actions and later went on to describe Coronavirus as 'Chinese Virus' and claimed that Asian Americans agree with him using the term, as that is where the virus originated from.

Several Republican senators have gone public mimicking Trump's 'Chinese Virus' term prompting critics including the Chinese government urging them to refrain from using the term. However, Trump seems to not care and said in the press conference that he's absolutely right in using the phrase, ''No, not at all. I think they'd probably would agree with it 100%. It comes from China. There's nothing not to agree on.''

Kellyanne Conway says 'Kung Flu' is highly offensive

Speaking to reporters outside the White House, Kellyanne Conway answered correspondent Yamiche Alcindor's question about what she thinks of the term Kung Flu and the Counselor to the President shot back saying the term is ''highly offensive'' and immediately went on an attack mode saying the reporter has to name the official in question who used the offensive phrase.

"I'd like to know who they are. But hold on, you can't just say that and not name them. Tell us who it was. Come up here and tell us who it was,'' and gestured towards Weijia Jiang and continued, "But you can't just make an accusation and not tell us who it is. Who is it?"

For which the CBS reprorter replied, "I think you understand how these conversations go,'' and Kellyanne talked over Jiang saying, "I don't know how these conversations go and that's highly offensive. So, you should tell us all who it is. I'd like to know who it is. I'm not going to engage in hypotheticals,'' and summed it up saying, "I'm married to an Asian."