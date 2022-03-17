Trump Amps Up 2024 Presidential Dry Run by Hitting Out at Biden on Ukraine Failure; Social Media Weighs In

Former US President Donald Trump is vociferously publicizing his presidential credentials, stating that Russia would not have invaded Ukraine if he was the president of United States.

With former Trump voicing his resentment against the Biden government for projecting US as a weak nation on various fronts, there is a war of words that has surfaced on social media between the respective supporters.

As the former President prepares himself for the third bid at the White House in 2024 presidential elections, he has left no stone unturned to attack his successor and the present U.S. president Joe Biden for having let down the country.

Trump Credits Himself for Being Wise and Powerful

As reported in The Week, Donald Trump stated, "This "horrific disaster would never have happened" if "I was the president", he told the Conservative Political Action Conference in Florida shortly after the war broke out.

"Under our administration, Russia respected America just like every other country respected America, but now Joe Biden is seen as weak," the former US leader said Vladimir Putin had an "affinity for Ukraine", Trump added, but he had warned his Russian counterpart to "never let it happen", added Trump.

Conversely, a large number of ardent supporters of Joe Biden have refuted the allegations levelled by Trump and termed Biden as a peace-loving president.

A Twitter user expressed his resentment against Biden stating, "Personally I'm done with all of it. We a need a leader that understands what it means to be a leader and says no to the bs of this nation. No one could handle trump but Biden just makes us all look weak and ignorant. We need leaders like Washington, JFK, TDR, and Lincoln."

Fiona Hill in her tweet says the US looks weak to Putin after 4 years of Trump's 'disastrous presidency,' and it helps explain the Ukraine crisis https://a.msn.com/01/en-us/AAT6f1n?ocid=winp-st...What makes us look weak is Biden apologizing for Trump. Biden's gaffes make us weak. He has no spine and world sees that.

On the other hand, a Biden supporter tweeted, "Why do Democrats always apologize for their behavior? It just makes us look weak and in this case Trump was acting like a clown."