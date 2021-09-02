A True Multitasking Expert & most sort after Business Consultant: Samuel Kwame Boadu

An award-winning entrepreneur with over 10 years of experience in Educational Consult, Management, Digital Marketing, and Entrepreneurship. He is the current CEO and Founder of SamBoad Business Group LLC, a wholly-owned Ghanaian business founded in 2014 with activities and subsidiaries including SamBoad Media Consult, SamBoad Express, SamBoad Micro-Credit Services, SamBoad Business Consult, and SamBoad Travel & Educational Consult.

His principles direct and guide his business, as well as other enterprises on which he is contracted. Putting the needs of the people first are essential to his success. He is passionate about innovation, technology, and smart digital marketing, and he is dedicated to continuous improvement, service excellence, and safety standards (safe). Samuel Kwame Boadu's style is based on a lifetime of experience in human resources, entrepreneurship, financial aid services, marketing, and educational consulting. He believes in nurturing talent by providing people with the tools, resources, and time they need to thrive in their workplace. This, he claims, can only be accomplished by cultivating a culture of good physical and mental health. Where people feel respected and valued. "Let's focus on looking after ourselves and each other. It makes us feel good and encourages us to act in the correct ways. Assuring that our collective environmental well-being is improved. Planning for a smart, safe and secure future where one can build his/her business while building his business to help unemployment (secure)," he added.

While establishing SamBoad Business Group Limited, he worked as a sales executive, digital marketing consultant, educational consultant, business development consultant, customer service advocate, and then senior-level consultancy for a variety of companies and start-ups. Uniagent (India), MTN Ghana (Sales & Recruitment), Beige Capital Savings & Loans, SamBoad Micro-credit services (Financial Aid Consultancy), Dalex Finance (Loan Consultant), and most recently, Unicaf (Unic Africa), Cyprus and Ghana. Samuel Kwame Boadu has excelled both individually and as part of a team. His greatest source of motivation is mentoring others to perform above and beyond their potential. The success formula for Samuel Kwame Boadu's execution excellence is as follows: Execution (do it) accounts for 80% of the time; position accounts for 15% of the time, and strategic accounts for 5% of the time (plan it).

Samuel Kwame Boadu is known for his entrepreneurial spirit, commitment to collaborative teamwork, and commitment to addressing consumer and market demands. He has been nominated for many accolades 5 times and has won an award from "The Bizz Awards" in the United States.