Tristan Thompson and Khloe Kardashian were in a relationship for quite a few years and their love for each other went through rough patches which resulted in the couple breaking-up at the beginning of 2019. It was alleged that Tristan cheated with Khloe at a house party and she felt betrayed that caused the duo to part ways.

It looks like Tristan regrets breaking-up with Khloe and badly wants her back. The basketball player is doing everything to woo her back into his life and has been leaving lovey-dovey comments on most of her latest Instagram pictures.

In one of Khloe's latest post where she tried to replicate Anna Nicole Smith, Tristan tried flirting with his ex and commented ''perfection'' and also left a heart emoji.

Right after that, Khloe posted a picture basking in the hot sun and Tristan left a feel-good comment, 'The sun is shining bright on a beautiful diamond.''

Hollywoodlife reported a source close to the Kardashians by saying that Tristan is desperate to woo her back and wants another chance. According to the report, the 28-year-old professional basketball player is persistent with his approach despite Khloe shutting him down from her life completely.

"Tristan is still trying to get Khloe back. He hasn't made a big secret of the fact that he wants another chance with her, he's not over her. Khloe has continually shot him down but Tristan is persistent. He deeply regrets losing Khloe and is very open about it, he doesn't seem ready to give up," a source told Hollywoodlife.

His incessant flirting seems to be never-ending and American talk show host Wendy Williams even scolded the basketball player in her show recently for trying to hit up with Khloe after all that he's done bad to her while she was pregnant.

''Leave her alone. She's obviously done with you,'' he said and added that he needs to move on with his life," the 55-year-old television personality told the basketball player.

Another source reported to Hollywoodlife that Khloe has no interest to get back with Tristan and revealed that he will not stop flirting with her in the comments section as he believes he has to give his best shot to win her back.

"He will not stop flirting both on social media and when he sees her when they have to deal with True's needs. They are going to be together forever in one way or another, so he is shooting his shot to get her back and he will never stop," the source told Hollywoodlife.