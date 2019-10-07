Tristan Thompson's comment on Khloe Kardashian's Instagram post has given wings to the rumors that the duo are back together. The NBA player is making it clear that he is keen on getting her back by posting sexy messages on her Instagram pictures.

Tristan commented "Fit" along with two fire emojis on Khloe's post where she wore a white strapless corset top. The basketball player received a lot of flak from Khloe's fans who were upset by his remarks and urged Khloe to not go back to him.

One of the fans commented "Oh Khloe don't go back.Your worth so much more and give us all inspiration to not take back someone who does not deserve us."

The couple had separated 8 months ago after Khloe found out that he was cheating on her with a family friend Jordyn Woods.

It has recently been reported that Khloe is "toying" with the idea of taking her ex back. People magazine reported a source close to the star saying, "Tristan has showed more of an interest. He seems to want more than co-parent with Khloe. It seems Khloe has moments when she is toying with the idea of getting back with Tristan."

The American talk show host Wendy Williams criticized the basketball player saying "Leave her alone. She's obviously done with you".

The host went on to say that Tristan needs to move on with his life and stop his tomfoolery in wooing Khloe Kardashian back into his life.

One of the sources had previously revealed to Hollywoodlife that the TV star is not interested in getting back with Tristan despite all his efforts. "He will not stop flirting both on social media and when he sees her when they have to deal with True's needs. They are going to be together forever in one way or another, so he is shooting his shot to get her back and he will never stop."

With the latest developments, we can only wait and watch if Tristan will again win over Khloe Kardashian or not.