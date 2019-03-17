Tristan Thompson reportedly feels Scott Disick crossed the line by posting a photo of Khloe Kardashian as his woman crush Wednesday. The 35-year-old reality star, who shares three children with the Good American founder's sister, Kourtney Kardashian, took to Instagram to share a snapshot of the 34-year-old Keeping Up With the Kardashians star.

"Been waiting all week to post this #wcw," Scott wrote, alongside an image of Khloe.

According to Hollywood Life, the NBA star reportedly knows that she and Scott share a close friendship. A source said: "While Tristan feels no right to be worried about Scott's WCW post, he still feels Scott is out of line and disrespectful."

"Tristan thinks that Scott is flirting with Khloe, which he has noticed since the first time he saw Scott and Khloe together. Tristan always recognized that Khloe and Scott had a unique chemistry and special relationship, which is why Tristan never completely knew how to feel about Scott and Khloe," the insider added.

"But now that Tristan is no longer intimate with Khloe, he has no time to worry about Scott crushing on Khloe. She doesn't think Scott was trying to flirt with her, no way. Scott has been one of Khloe's biggest supporters since everything about Tristan and Jordyn [Woods] came out, he's totally been there for her, like a brother. And that's how Khloe is taking this post," the source went on.

Meanwhile, Tristan and Khloe are no longer a couple after he cheated on her with Jordyn Woods. It was revealed that the Canadian basketball player and Kylie Jenner's best friend got close at a house party.

In 2018, Khloe and the 27-year-old athlete's relationship was on the rocks after he was caught cheating on the Revenge Body host with multiple women while she was pregnant with their daughter, True.