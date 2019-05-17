There is palpable unease in the WWE camp and everyday reports tumble out of superstars being frustrated with their stints. There are several reports which suggest that wrestlers want to quit and walk out of the company. When the year started, there were rumours about The Revival, The Usos and Tye Dillinger being frustrated with their stints and had even asked the company to release them.

Also, Sasha Banka, who has not been visible ever since WrestleMania 35, was not too happy with how things were shaping up in the company. All these simmerings and bickerings come at a time when All Elite Wrestling (AEW), spearheaded by Cody Rhodes and funded by the billionaire Khan family is forever on the rise.

'Toxic atmosphere is because of one person'

In a recent interview on Wade Keller's Pro Wrestling Post-Show podcast on PW Torch Dillinger claimed that a lot of creative writers had spoken about him on the different things which were going wrong and the centre of all the negativity had to do with Vince McMahon.

"It's such a toxic atmosphere and it's all because of one person," one writer said.

As per the writers, Vince looks for suggestions from all quarters, but then these suggestions never see the light of the day. Also, it was reported that 99 out of 100 times an idea pitched to Vince has not been used. In one of the most startling revelations, it was also said the Triple H was one of the persons who was frustrated with the state of affairs.

"The most frustrated person in the back every single night is Triple H. He'll always take, especially the NXT guys, under his wing. It looks like he's consoling them. It looks so much like he was the most frustrated person in the building every single night," said of one of the writers in the report.

The friction was felt when Triple H retweeted a fan Tweet which suggested that the primary concern with WWE is with creative issues as opposed to injuries with superstars.

The fan wrote, "@VinceMcMahon maybe the problem with the Raw and SmackDown ratings isn't due to wrestlers injured, it's that you put confusing and pointless storylines. Although it wouldn't hurt if you gave your wrestlers insurance. Just a thought @StephMcMahon @TripleH @WWE."

The ratings are plummeting and this has forced McMahon to come up with new ideas which include "Wildcard Rule", but it remains to be seen if this actually yields dividends.