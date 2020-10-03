When you think of Instagram, one thing that comes in everyone's mind is the fact that the platform is meant for sharing photos. It's been there and everyone has done that. The social media platform is more than that and over the last few years, the influencers have created a niche and made successful pages on the platform. The Trillionaire Life is one such exceptional page that particularly caters to the elite class individuals including entrepreneurs, influencers, business tycoons, and celebrities. It is a luxury lifestyle and on-demand concierge company based out of Miami, Florida, and New Delhi, India.

The main focus of the company has been on personalized concierge services for its members across the globe. The concierge services include renting private jets, helicopters, supercars, hotels and resorts, real estate, and sourcing luxury items that are rare in this world. The company was coined by twins Hunny and Bunny in 2015 and since then, it has made its mark as one of the most liked pages on social media. The 19-year old entrepreneurs are India's youngest off-market real estate brokers. Besides Trillionaire Life LLP, the duo also owns Hunny Bunny Realty LLP which is a reputed real estate company that deals in commercial and residential properties in India.

With a family of more than 1.5 million followers on Instagram and Facebook, The Trillionaire Life is the most followed luxury niche account. Billionaires, multi-millionaires, celebrities from Hollywood and Bollywood are the ardent followers of the luxury lifestyle page.

The members of The Trillionaire Life known as Trillion Circle Members include the wealthiest personalities of the globe who own plush abodes, exotic cars like Bugatti Chiron, and live life like a king. It wouldn't be wrong to say that the rarest of things in this world are owned by the members of The Trillionaire Life. According to the data, 67% of Trillion Circle members are Bugatti owners. The membership at The Trillionaire Life is either accessible by invitation or by member's recommendation which is again a rare thing for ordinary people.

However, the company now offers two more memberships known as Trillion Traveller Membership and Media Membership. Both the memberships are in contrast to each other.

Trillion Traveller Membership caters to the travel influencers who travel all over the world. The influencers under this membership are enabled to create content about travel and lifestyle which includes the posh and swanky places such as luxurious hotels and resorts of the world. On the other hand, Media Membership caters to all the photographers from different industries like travel, fashion, automobiles among others. Offering such exclusive and premium memberships, The Trillionaire Life undoubtedly defines excellence in the truest sense.