Tributes Pour in for Trevor Moore as Comedy Legend Dies Following Accident

Trevor Moore, co-founder of the sketch comedy group 'The Whitest Kids U Know', passed away on August 6 at the age of 41. His death was confirmed in a statement issued by his manager on behalf of his wife and family, the Deadline reported.

Moore's Wife Says It's a Tragic and Sudden Loss

"We are devastated by the loss of my husband, best friend and the father of our son. He was known as a writer and comedian to millions, and yet to us he was simply the center of our whole world," the statement read.

"We don't know how we'll go on without him, but we're thankful for the memories we do have that will stay with us forever. We appreciate the outpouring of love and support we have received from everyone. This is a tragic and sudden loss and we ask that you please respect our privacy during this time of grieving," the statement continued.

Moore's Spectacular Career

Moore was an American comedian, actor, writer, director, producer, and musician. He was known as one of the founding members, alongside Sam Brown, Zach Cregger, Timmy Williams, and Darren Trumeter, of the sketch comedy troupe 'The Whitest Kids U Know', who had their own sketch comedy series on IFC which ran for five seasons. The group also made two films together, "Miss March" and "The Civil War on Drugs," with an animated feature titled "Mars" due to premiere in 2022.

Moore also wrote and directed the Disney XD series, "Walk the Prank" and was the creator and host of "The Trevor Moore Show" on Comedy Central. Comedy Central remembered Moore in a Twitter post: "Trevor Moore was an incredible talent and a vital member of the Comedy Central family. We will miss him dearly."

'Loss of Moore Is Unimaginable'

Cregger and Brown, Moore's friends and collaborators, issued a statement which says in part, "Early this morning, we learned that we lost our brother, our collaborator and the driving force behind WKUK. He was our best friend, and we speak for all of us in saying that the loss of Trevor is unimaginable."

When he was 16, Moore began writing weekly cartoons for newspapers in Virginia, and then started producing a weekly sketch comedy program for his local TV station, according to Deadspin.

In 1999, Moore interned for "Saturday Night Live" Executive Producer Lorne Michaels, and then became an NBC page, where he met his wife Aimee, the outlet said.

Moore is survived by Carlson and his son, August. The family encourages donations to Next for Autism in Moore's honor, reported Variety.

Tributes on Social Media

Social media was full of tributes after the news broke out. Moore's fans were heartbroken and expressed love towards their favorite comedian. Some netizens called his death 'sudden' and 'tragic'.

One Twitter user wrote, "We just lost one of the most underrated comedians to ever walk this earth." Another wrote, "WKUK was a massive influence on my sense of humor throughout my adolescence and young adulthood. Tragic. My deepest condolences to his family and loved ones."