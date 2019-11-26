Recently, Satoshi Labs, the creator of Trezor announced the integration of three new partners on the native interface of the online portfolio. Among them are Changehero, Fox. Exchange and Morphtoken.

The TREZOR is a hardware portfolio launched in August 2014 as the first Bitcoin wallet offering more secure "cold storage" while allowing to easily spend its Bitcoins online. It's a small device the size of a USB stick that connects to your computer with a USB cable and stores your private Bitcoin keys offline and records transactions performed. It can be used securely on a computer infected with malware.

Trezor is one of the largest digital asset management platforms on the market. Besides the storage function, Trezor also allows users to trade tokens directly through a direct connection between devices, so that crypto exchanges do not intervene. To do this, the platform integrates exchange partners into its system so that crypto-holders can transfer their funds without integrating any external public network.

Automated operation

The advantage of partnering with crypto-exchanges lies in protecting users' assets. Indeed, the integration of these structures into the platform prevents owners from exposing their cryptocurrencies to market opportunists.

From this perspective, transactions will be conducted in a secure environment since the connection will be made directly between the devices. In depth, no online support will be required as the sending and receiving addresses will be communicated as soon as the devices are plugged in. This method prevents, in particular, the risks of hacking of addresses operated by malware or hackers on crypto platforms.