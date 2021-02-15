Rumor mill has it that R&B rapper Trey Songz is in a relationship with Instagram model Yasmine Lopez and the two hit the spotlight when Lopez shared a series of mirror selfies alongside a shirtless Songz and the voluptuous model was seen sporting a pink bathrobe flaunting ample cleavage in the images.

Despite the couple not confirming their relationship in public, the writing is already on the wall as the smile on their faces show they might be madly in love with each other.

While all eyes were on Songz and Lopez's social media handles, the two didn't share pictures together on Valentine's Day. However, Lopez spiced up her Instagram stories by posting a series of clips walking around her house nude eating a fruit and looked spectacular oozing hotness on the day of love.

If that was not enough, Lopez also covered her assets with a silk towel hinting that she just completed a massage therapy on Valentine's Day and wouldn't mind doing it every month as it feels good and rejuvenating. She captioned her clip as ''Obsessed with massages. I think I need one at least once a week.''

However, Lopez continued sharing a few more clips having scrumptious food but didn't show with whom she's enjoying the platter with. The focus was on the delectable delicacies and not on her Valentine. It looks like Lopez wants to keep her relationship private and also keep her followers on their toes with the guessing game at the same time.

Lopez, who also commands a huge following on the private pictures sharing site OnlyFans, sent a box of pink roses to her mother and captioned the image as, ''Mommy loved her flowers,'' and her comment in the screenshot shows her saying, ''Love you. Hope your Valentine's Day is as special as you are. You are the best Mommy in the entire world.''

Rapper Trey Songz on the other hand, didn't post a single story on his Instagram handle as he performed live through a virtual concert entertaining fans on Valentine's Day. The event saw big bookings on LiveXLive and the rapper spent his day crooning to foot-tapping R&B numbers.