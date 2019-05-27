"Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes" is heading to more platforms, specifically the PlayStation 4 and PC, its developers confirmed. Despite getting mixed reviews, it has been lauded for its unique gameplay presentation. Here's what we know about this new announcement.

According to Destructoid, "No More Heroes" director Suda 51 announced on MomoCon 2019's main stage that "Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes" will be coming to the PS4 and PC. Suda 51 didn't reveal any release dates or confirm if it'll be bundled with its two DLCs that were already released on the Nintendo Switch. The confirmation of its PlayStation 4 and PC releases comes from the official Marvelous Games Twitter.

While the announcement feels a bit lacking for the fans, Suda 51 confirmed that they still have some announcements to be made in the upcoming E3 2019 this June. For now, we'll have to wait and see if this next announcement will have the more details about the game.

The devs may also reveal whether the game will have a direct port or a version specifically developed for the PlayStation 4 and PC platforms.

In this entry, the "hack and slash" gameplay is still there when players fight enemies as Travis Touchdown or Badman. Their adventures stem from a mutual truce as these two are rival assassins who want to cut each other's throats but are united for a single goal. As they're sucked into a prototype game's world, they'll have to fight through enemies in different games of this world.

According to Metacritic, the game has received mixed reviews as many loved the unique delivery of its gameplay but hated the game's repeating grind.

Depending on the announcements that'll be made during E3 2019, it's highly possible that fans can expect some new content such as more stages, endings and DLC. For now, we'll have to wait for what Suda 51 has in store for fans.

Among other developers, Suda 51 is known for his kooky personality and design choices in his games, similar to Nier Automata's Yoko Taro.

