Travis Scott and ex Kylie Jenner are setting goals while they keep their differences aside for their 20-months-old daughter, Stormi Webster. The reality star Kylie Jenner had recently posted a few pictures with niece True and daughter Stormi.

These pictures were taken at the pumpkin patch, which had the little cousins playing and enjoying their day out. To our surprise, Travis Scott who shares a daughter with Kylie Jenner had also accompanied the trio. The "Drugs You Should Try It" singer has posted stories from the patch and Stormi looks very happy with her father by her side. The picture has Travis looking at his daughter while she is seen frolicking and having fun.

Kylie also posted some pictures from the patch and had captioned it, "Let the festivities begin." True and Stormi were seen riding a truck at the farm while they sported amazing outfits and boots.

Just recently, the couple made the announcement that they had broken up. They are also making sure that the duo set parenting goals and do their best for their daughter.

A source told US Weekly that the couple will take a 50/50 custody of their daughter. "It will be 50/50, but it's not a point of contention. It's really whatever is best for Stormi. Travis knows what an incredible mom Kylie is and will make whatever situation work," the source said.

Another insider told the US Weekly about how Stormi's dad has a lot of respect for Kylie Jenner. Since their priority at the moment is Stormi, Travis Scott will be fully involved in his daughter's life. The couple had an on and off relationship throughout the time they were together and as of now, the couple are on a break.

The 22-year-old Jenner tweeted saying, "Travis and I are on great terms and our main focus right now is Stormi." She further added, "Our friendship and our daughter is priority." According to the news that broke out in February, Travis Scott had apparently cheated on his girlfriend Kylie. But these reports were shut down instantly.