Travis Scott reportedly still has feelings for Kylie Jenner, despite their split. The make-up kit mogul had confirmed she broke-up with the American rapper at the beginning of October, last year.

The two started dating in April 2017 and have a daughter together - Stormi Webster. Though the two are said to be on good terms and co-parenting their child, the 27-year-old artist apparently is upset that their relationship is over.

A source told Hollywood Life: "Travis has one real big pet peeve in his relationship drama with Kylie, and that is when she or anyone calls them friends."

"He wants so much more, and feels like he is so much more, regardless of where [Kylie's] head is at," the insider added. "Going into 2020, he will still be the one chasing, even if ends up being a friendship over a relationship, he still hates that label."

This comes as the 22-year-old reality star shared two lingerie-clad photos with her followers, to ring in the new year. She captioned the black and white images: "Just didn't feel right going into 2020 without one last thirst trap."

Meanwhile, Scott had opened up about Kylie, during an interview for XXL magazine. He shared: "I've been spending time with my family and with my daughter, Stormi. Being a dad is better than what I thought it would be. Stormi is one of the best human beings I know. She's like my best friend. She makes life a little bit easier. She just inspires me and she surprises me every day with how she's thinking. It's so crazy."

"Her mom and I came up with the name Stormi together," he continued. "I love her mommy and I always will."

Though the real reason for their break-up was not disclosed, Kylie's grandmother Esther Jenner, shared her thoughts on the relationship. She told The Sun: "I was sympathizing with Kylie a short time ago about the breakup with the baby's father [Travis]. Kylie just smoothed over it real quickly, [saying] 'We're both going to be good parents to her' like in defence almost."

The 93-year-old mother of former Olympian Caitlyn Jenner added: "But that's what happens really, so often. Young people today, they think they can live together, start a family together, without being married, it doesn't work! I don't know."

Esther also revealed that she is close to Kylie and constantly catches up on Stormi's progress via regular FaceTime. She dished: "Kylie and I keep in touch, we both have iPhones and Facetime. She puts the baby on the FaceTime and I can see her progress, she's a darling little child.