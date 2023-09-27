Travis King: North Korea to 'Expel' U.S. Soldier Two Months after He Was Captured after He Ran Over Border During Tour of the Region

U.S. soldier Travis King will be "expelled" from North Korea after being in custody for two months, state media announced on Wednesday. King has been detained in North Korea ever since he sprinted across the South Korean border in July during a tour of the region.

King, 23, allegedly admitted to unlawfully crossing into North Korea following an investigation, officials stated on Wednesday via the Korean Central News Agency (KCNA), as reported by the Yonhap News Agency. The country's officials mentioned that they had completed their "questioning" of King and said that he had sought asylum in North Korea due to his grievances of "ill feeling against inhuman maltreatment and racial discrimination" within the U.S. Military.

Finally Free

As of now, there have been no official statements from the U.S. regarding King's upcoming release.

"The relevant organ of the DPRK decided to expel Travis King, a soldier of the U.S. Army who illegally intruded into the territory of the DPRK, under the law of the Republic," the announcement from North Korea read.

The destination or precise timing of Private King's release remains unclear.

The rogue state, known for its severely limited diplomatic relations, particularly with neighboring countries except for Russia and China, has not disclosed any information regarding King's health or his whereabouts since July.

According to North Korea, the young soldier, who was on the brink of facing disciplinary measures due to several conflicts in South Korea, was said to be resentful about the inadequate treatment and allegations of racism within the U.S. military.

A Lot of Things Still Uncertain

King was described by his relatives as a quiet person who abstained from drinking or smoking, finding solace in reading the Bible. Originally from southeast Wisconsin, he held enthusiasm for serving his country in South Korea.

His family remains uncertain about why he decided to cross over into a country known for detaining Americans and leveraging them for negotiation purposes, given its extensive history in doing so.

King was set to be deported to the U.S. the same week he crossed the DMZ to face military repercussions. This decision came after he had spent nearly two months in a South Korean prison due to assault charges.

In a photo released shortly after that, King was seen wearing a black t-shirt and hat, both of which he purchased from a gift shop at the demilitarized zone. He was peering across the border into North Korea, showcasing the moment of his daring move.

Witnesses reported that King laughed hysterically during his bold dash in July after fleeing from his military superiors and joining a tour group.

This incident came to light along with revelations of King's history of altercations with police in South Korea, including assaulting a man in a nightclub and damaging a police car.

Concerns have grown regarding King's well-being, given that there were no updates from North Korea regarding his condition.

The authenticity of the statements attributed to King by North Korean authorities remains uncertain.